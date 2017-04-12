Media Criticized for Ignoring ISIS War on Christianity

Piers Morgan, the editor-at-large at the Daily Mail, ripped into the media for the inordinate attention it gives to other Islamist attacks while giving little to the bombing of Coptic Christians in Egypt, which he says was "unbelievably significant." He made the comments Monday to Tucker Carlson.

"I think unfortunately if it happens in the Middle East," he explained, "this kind of atrocity, it just does not seem to attract the kind of media attention in America that it would if it happened, as we've seen in the attacks in Sweden, the last few days, in London, two weeks ago, I was there for that. Huge attention in the American media. You know, in Paris, in Nice, these get huge attention."

"And yet what happened in Egypt was unbelievably significant," Morgan continued. "You know if you look at what ISIS really stands for, what they are carrying out in the Middle East, and in Egypt in particular, is a kind of genocidal attack on Christians and Christianity. They want Christianity eradicated, and they want to convert all Muslims to their crusade, they want it to be a Holy War, and they want Christians gone."

"And I don't think that narrative is getting the attention it should get in the American media," he concluded, "and I have to say in other media around the world."

Carlson asked him to explain why it appears that it's impolite to mention attacks on Christians in the Middle East, even though the West is defined by Christianity.

"Right, I mean ISIS couldn't be more transparent," Morgan answered. "On the attack in St. Petersburg last week, they made it absolutely clear that this is a war against the cross. They said that. That is what the statement said. They are at war in their heads, with Christianity. Not just with Christianity, they are at war with all other religions as well."

"But they have been singling out, in increasingly virulent terms, their real war now is against Christians and the cross," he added.

"Now I think this is a huge story," Morgan concluded. "This is the kind of story that ought to be dominating cable news, in America. It should be dominating headlines around the world. The press in America should be full of headlines about this."

The horrific attack on two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt occurred as they were celebrating Palm Sunday. The death toll stands at 44 with many more injured. ISIS claimed responsibility in a statement after the attacks.