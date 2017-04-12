Hezbollah Issues Stern Warning Against Targeting Mid-East Christians

Hezbollah's Media Relations released a statement on Sunday that offered condolences to the Egyptian people and to the families of the Coptic Christians killed in the Tanta terrorist attack.

"This continuous and escalating killings carried out by criminal gangs in the name of religion is one of the greatest catastrophes our Ummah (nation) has been witnessing," the statement read.

The Lebanese organization accused major powers and regional countries for aiding terrorist groups specifically disrupting the peace between the heterogeneous religious entities in the Middle East.

Hezbollah stressed that targeting Christians in their place of worship is a savage act that deviates away from the teachings in the Quran.

"This crime is part of a large scheme to displace Christians from the Sinai Peninsula and other areas across Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, paving the way for sectarian and ethnic federalization in favor of the Zionist entity," Hezbollah warned.

Hezbollah concluded by reaffirming its support for the Egyptian people and peace inside the country.