ISIS Now Controls Less Than 7% of Iraq: Army

BAGHDAD (AFP) -- The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group now controls less than 7 per cent of Iraq, down from the 40 per cent it held nearly three years ago, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

"Daesh controlled 40 per cent of Iraqi land" in 2014, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman of the Joint Operations Command coordinating the anti-ISIS effort, told reporters.

"As of March 31 (this year), they only held 6.8 per cent of Iraqi territory," he said.