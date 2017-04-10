UN Secretary-general Starts Official Visit to Iraq

The top USA commander in Baghdad, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, has ordered a formal investigation into the Mosul strike on March 17 which is set to include strikes days before and after the coalition bombing that likely killed upwards of 100 civilians.

"My initial assessment is that we probably had a role in these casualties", Townsend, the senior coalition commander in Iraq, told a Pentagon news briefing.

Iraqi forces have been engaged in house-to-house fighting to dislodge IS fighters from their last stronghold in western Mosul, a crowded warren of narrow streets and buildings in an old part of the city.

The Iraqis have proven to be a tenacious, brave, professional fighting force as they place their lives in harm's way to protect Iraqi civilians and to defeat ISIS in Mosul, Scrocca added.

American officers have inspected a collapsed building in Mosul, where upwards of 100 civilians, including women and children, were buried alive in the March 17 strike.

Illustrating the danger, a suicide truck bombing claimed by IS killed at least 14 people at the main southern entrance to Baghdad on Wednesday evening.

The United Nations rights chief said on Tuesday at least 307 civilians had been killed and 273 wounded in western Mosul since February 17, saying Islamic State was herding residents into booby-trapped buildings as human shields and firing on those who tried to flee.

Iraq's military -- backed by USA airstrikes and special operations forces -- is liberating the city of one million from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). But the civilian deaths can not be attributed to any loosening of American military rules of combat, he said, and Washington hasn't chose to tolerate greater risk of civilian casualties in USA airstrikes.

Townsend, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, said that it appeared the civilians found at the site may have been placed there as human shields by ISIS.

Iraq's Counterterrorism Services has reported two episodes when the Islamic State is suspected of forcing civilians into buildings that were rigged with explosives.

Headed by an Air Force Brigadier General, Votel said the investigation will look at what role the USA military and ISIS may have played in the civilian deaths.

"What I don't know is were they [the civilians] gathered there by the enemy?" Iraqi Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said on TV: "In the next few days we will surprise Daesh terrorists by targeting and eliminating them using new plans".

Almost 400,000 civilians remain inside ISIS controlled Mosul, and they may be used increasingly as human shields as ISIS hangs on to the last of its territory in Iraq.

A number of airstrikes in western Mosul have resulted in high civilians casualties, according to residents interviewed by The Associated Press. Human rights groups already are slamming the USA military for an increase in the allegations of civilian casualties in recent weeks.

An estimated 215,000 people are now displaced as a result of the ongoing military operations to retake the city from the Islamic State group, according to the United Nations. They also will review intelligence provided by the Iraqi forces.