ISIS Orders Residents to Evacuate Raqqa, Warns Syrian Dam At Risk

Tabqa dam is 40km upstream of Raqqa on the Euphrates River. "There's overall defiance about the loss of territory and how it doesn't matter anymore, but nothing specific", says Amarnath Amarasingam, senior research fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. Raqqa is the extremist group's operational command headquarters. SDF forces are within 10km of Raqqa from the north.

The US has deployed more than 700 advisers, Marines and Rangers to Syria to support fighters battling IS. It was the first such US assistance to the Arab and Kurdish fighters comprising the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Cihan Sheikh Ehmed, the spokeswoman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said the fighting is ongoing at the entrance of the dam, adding that there have been casualties among ISIS fighters. He would not say how many US -allied fighters are involved. He said 75 to 80 percent of the fighters were Syrian Arabs.

Fighting at a dam held by the Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria put it out of service Sunday, risking risky rising water levels, a technical source told AFP.

The group said in a statement on social media that USA infantry were also airlifted into the area of operations. The Pentagon initially said that the airlift was for Syrian fighters only, but Scrocca later said that an undisclosed number of USA military advisers were also flown in.

Tabqa is about 40 km (25 miles) west of Raqqa, which Islamic State has used for years as one of its main bases of operations, including to plan and direct attacks overseas, and which sits along the northern bank of the Euphrates. The mission was focused on recapturing the dam, the nearby town of Tabqa and a local airfield.

"Shelling on the area... that supplies that dam with electricity has put it out of service", the technical source said.

Moscow has questioned the Western coalition's optimism about soon recapturing Raqqa from Islamic State, saying only global cooperation can help liberate the city. There has been concern the militant group would destroy the dam, flooding the region.

The airlift was a major development to the SDF's multifront campaign to bear down on Raqqa, as US -backed Iraqi forces simultaneously press their assault to seize Mosul from the militants, in neighboring Iraq.

The U.S. airlift, known in military parlance as an air assault, marked a new level of commitment to Syria's Kurds, whose partnership with the U.S. has prompted hard discussions with Turkey. As recently as this week, US officials said some Kurds would inevitably be part of the Raqqa offensive, although the Pentagon was still holding out hope of reaching an accommodation with the Turks.

The SDF launched its offensive for Raqa city in November, seizing around two thirds of the surrounding province, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said civilians are fleeing Raqqa en masse.

The town is 50 kilometers east of Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an opposition-run monitoring group, reported that the Isis-held dam was out of service for unknown reasons.

The airlift was the first of its kind in Syria, created to kick-start an offensive to recapture IS-held territory west of Raqqa, the extremist group's self-declared capital.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the airstrike.

The training was being carried out with help from SDF-allied security forces from Manbij and other areas in northern Syria, and from the US -led coalition."There will be a department of internal security for Raqqa. and there are also people from the worldwide coalition overseeing the training", he told Reuters from the Kurdish-controlled town of Kobani.Senior Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, speaking separately to Reuters, confirmed the police training at Ain Issa.

He added that south of the dam, the SDF-affiliated Syrian Arab Coalition (SAC) established a beachhead.