Turkey Detains 14 Over Suspected Links to PKK and 'Terrorist Propaganda'

Turkish security forces detained 14 people on Saturday (April 8) in the eastern province of Mus over suspected links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the spreading of "terrorist propaganda," Turkish media reported.

As part of the ongoing campaign against the PKK, Turkish security forces detained eleven people in the area of Agaceli and another person in the town of Bulanik over spreading "terrorist propaganda," state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Two other people were arrested in the town of Varto over suspected links to the PKK, and were taken into custody after a court issued arrest warrants for them.

The PKK's three-decade armed struggle against the Turkish government flared up again after the collapse of a two-year cease-fire and settlement process, plunging Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast back into open conflict between Turkish security forces and the PKK.

Since the collapse of that ceasefire the Turkish government has stepped up its campaign against Kurdish officials, including those from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), accusing them of links to the PKK, an allegation the HDP denies.

Since July, over 2,000 of the group's members have been arrested and over 7,000 have been detained, including HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas.

Turkey's Kurdish southeast -- considered by Kurds to be the northern region of a greater Kurdistan -- has been plagued by on-going violence and curfews.