Russia Suspends Cooperation With U.S. in Syria After Missile Strikes

MOSCOW -- Russia on Friday froze a critical agreement on military cooperation with the United States in Syria after an American military strike, warning that the operation would further corrode already dismal relations between Moscow and Washington.

Syria, Russia's ally, condemned the American strikes as "a disgraceful act."

In addition to suspending the pact to coordinate air operations over Syria, an accord that was meant to prevent accidental encounters between the two militaries, Russia also said it would bolster Syria's air defense systems, and was reported to be planning to send a frigate into the Mediterranean Sea to visit the logistics base at the Syrian port of Tartus.

Dmitri S. Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, said that the point of the agreement had been to decrease danger in the air and that canceling it would not significantly increase that peril with missiles already flying around.

"Amid the missile strikes, it is hardly reasonable to talk about any more increase in the risk, as the risk has increased considerably," Mr. Peskov said at a news briefing.

A statement from the office of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria said the American missile strikes, which President Trump said were a response to a chemical weapons attack in Idlib Province on Tuesday that left more than 80 people dead, was the result of "a false propaganda campaign."

Syria has denied that it possesses chemical weapons, and Russia held to its view that Mr. Assad had not bombed his own people. The American attack left six people dead, according to the Syrian Army, and a military spokesman described the missile strikes as an act of "flagrant aggression."

The statement from Mr. Assad's office said that the American missile strikes revealed "shortsightedness and political and military blindness to reality," and that they had only increased Syria's determination to eliminate what it said were terrorists, "wherever they are on Syrian territory."

Mr. Peskov said that the cruise missile strikes on Friday represented a "significant blow" to American-Russian ties, and that Mr. Putin considered the attack a breach of international law that had been made under a false pretext. "The Syrian Army has no chemical weapons at its disposal," Mr. Peskov said.

The American strikes on an airfield in Al Shayrat, which were aimed at Syrian fighter jets and other infrastructure, ignored the fact that "terrorists" had also used chemical weapons, Mr. Peskov said, without naming specific instances.

A spokesman for the Russian military, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, issued a statement calling the military effectiveness of the American airstrikes "extremely low," with just 23 of the 59 missiles on target.

The American missiles destroyed a warehouse of material and technical property, a training building, a canteen, six MIG-23 aircraft in repair hangars, and a radar station, according to the Russian military. A Russian television reporter, Evgeny Poddubny, who was at the air base, said nine planes had been destroyed.

The assault in Idlib Province on Tuesday struck the town of Khan Sheikhoun, killing scores and sickening hundreds more. Turkey said on Thursday that sarin, a banned nerve agent, had been used in the attack by the Syrian government, one of the worst atrocities of the war.

Iran, Russia's main ally in the region in buttressing Mr. Assad, also denounced the American attack. Bahram Ghasemi, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that his government condemned the missile strikes, adding that they would lead to "the strengthening of failing terrorists" and complicate the situation in the region.

Mr. Ghasemi noted that Iran, a major victim of chemical weapons attacks during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, condemned their use anywhere. But, he added, the accusations against Syria were unproved.

In terms of the United States action, the statement said, Tehran "regards this unilateral measure as dangerous, destructive and a violation of international law."

The British defense secretary, Michael Fallon, expressed support for the American missile strikes. "One of the purposes of this very limited and appropriate action was to deter the regime from using gas in this appalling way," he told the BBC.

In a joint statement, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President François Hollande of France said that Mr. Assad, the Syrian president, "bears sole responsibility."

A spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, said the American strikes had been a positive response to "war crimes" in Syria, where the six-year civil war has led to nearly 400,000 deaths and created a refugee crisis as millions sought to flee. Mr. Kalin also repeated Turkey's call to immediately set up and enforce a no-fly zone to create safe areas in Syria for those fleeing the violence.

The American strikes were also praised by Israel and by Saudi Arabia, two crucial allies of the United States in the Middle East. In a statement carried by the state news agency SPA, a Saudi official called the strikes a "courageous decision" by Mr. Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said he hoped the action would "resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere."

Mr. Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said that the American attack would do nothing to advance the fight against international terrorism, which he called a priority for Mr. Putin and which he noted had also been a main pledge of the Trump campaign.

"Most important, from Putin's point of view, this move doesn't bring us closer to the end goal in a fight against international terrorism," Mr. Peskov said. "On the contrary, this creates a serious obstacle for the building of an international coalition to fight it and to effectively resist this universal evil."

Mr. Putin dispatched the Russian Army to Syria, which has long been Russia's main ally in the Middle East, in September 2015 with the stated goal of fighting terrorism, although the main purpose of the deployment was to shore up Mr. Assad, whose rule was faltering.

Other officials were quick to compare the cruise missile attack to other American interventions, in the Middle East and elsewhere, that had ended poorly.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, compared the attack to the American invasion of Iraq. "This is reminiscent of the 2003 situation, when the United States and the United Kingdom, along with their allies, invaded Iraq without the U.N. Security Council's consent," Mr. Lavrov said at a news conference on Friday after a meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, between foreign ministers of former Soviet states.

The question of whether the United States invaded Iraq without the approval of the Security Council has long been a matter of debate. Washington has asserted that previous resolutions gave it the authority to take action, but critics have argued that it needed explicit United Nations approval.

Russia has repeatedly defended Syria against the accusation that Damascus has used chemical weapons. In this case, Moscow said the strike on Tuesday had actually hit a chemical weapons warehouse controlled by insurgents, a version of events that has been widely dismissed by the West.

General Konashenkov also repeated the Russian assertion that all chemical weapons had been removed from Syrian government stockpiles, and he called on the United States to present evidence that Damascus had used them.

Mr. Peskov said that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had declared Syria to be free of chemical weapons, although that is not quite true.

In an initial statement after the attack on Tuesday, the organization said it was seriously concerned about the allegations and wanted to gather more information before coming to a judgment.

"The O.P.C.W. strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances," the group said in the statement.

Mr. Peskov said that the United States had launched its attack to distract attention from the high number of civilian casualties caused by a recent American airstrike in Mosul, Iraq.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry and other officials said the American mission was too complicated to have been set up in a few days, meaning that Washington must have planned it long ago and claimed a fake chemical weapons attack as a pretext.