Governor Calls on Iraqi Ministry to Respond to Erdogan's Comments on Kirkuk

Kirkuk Governor Najmadin Kareem called on the Iraqi Foreign Ministry to respond to remarks from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened a disruption of ties with the Turkish government over the decision to raise the Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk.

"Any speech from an outsider about Kirkuk is an intervention in Iraq's internal affairs," Kareem said.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council's decision to raise the Kurdish flag in the city was done to fulfill the demand of families of Peshmerga who were "martyred" in ground combat, Kareem said on Wednesday (April 5).

Kareem said on NRT's Tawtwe program there was no pressure coming from any side to have the Kurdistan flag fly alongside the Iraqi flag in the city but was instead to show gratitude for the "blood of Peshmerga forces."

The Kirkuk governor said he told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi during a phone call the city has the undisputed right to officially raise the Kurdish flag, which he said would result in an end to the issue over flying the flag in the city.

"Raising the Kurdish flag officially in the city will result in ending the public controversy over those with or against flying the flag alongside the Iraqi flag," Kareem said.

There no law in the Iraqi Constitution opposing the decision of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, he added.

Kirkuk council members voted overwhelmingly on March 28 in favor of raising the Kurdistan flag over official buildings during a meeting boycotted by Turkmen and Arabs.

Iraqi lawmakers voted on Saturday (April 1) in opposition to hoisting the Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk during a session which was boycotted by Kurdish legislators.

Kirkuk Provincial Council members on Tuesday (April 4) voted overwhelmingly in opposition to the Iraqi Parliament's decision to lower the Kurdistan flag over government buildings in Kirkuk.