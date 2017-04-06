Iraqi PM, Kurdish Delegation Agree to Defuse Tensions

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi and delegation from Kurdistan region agreed to iron out any problems through dialogue as per the provisions of the Iraqi constitution.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the two sides highlighted the need to prevent such minor problems from distracting their attention from the joint combat against terrorism, according to a statement by Al-Abadi's office.

They reaffirmed commitment to the mutually-agreed legal and constitutional frameworks with a view to maintaining the country's unity and coexistence among all components of the society, it noted.

They agreed to reactivate Article 140 of the constitution which charts the course for addressing the issue of sovereignty over disputed cities, including Kirkuk, after winning the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

The Kurdish delegation, made up of representatives of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), met earlier today with Iraqi President Fouad Masoum and Parliament Speaker Salim Al-Jabbouri.