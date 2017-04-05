U.S. and Turkey Headed for Showdown

A scenario President Harry S. Truman once feared -- the fall of Turkey to tyranny and outside coercion -- seems near. The country's strongman, President Recip Tayyip Erdogan, and his ruling AK Party have dismantled the republic's free institutions in the run-up to the watershed Turkish referendum on April 16.

Turkey is far along in a dramatic transformation that has uncoupled it from its modern strategic and political moorings in the West. Since the failed July 15 military coup, President Erdogan has ruled under emergency law and shredded the remaining checks on his power. The judiciary, academia, independent media, the police and the military have all been purged and restocked with Mr. Erdogan loyalists. Dissent is being criminalized, with many either in jail or fearing for their lives -- or at least their livelihoods -- if they cross the president. This month, Turks will decide on whether to cement Erdogan's imperial presidency in a new constitution.

For years, Western nations have soft-pedalled Erdogan's Islamist nationalism and thuggish behavior in the hopes that NATO's long-time ally will eventually come to its senses. Turkey, as it was in Truman's time, is in a hazardous strategic predicament. Iran and Russia, the Turks' centuries-old rivals, have exploited the ongoing wars and meltdown of the state-based order across the Greater Levant to enlarge their positions and influence. Having been rapidly encircled, Turkey, Western governments hoped, would reprise its Cold War role as a strategic bulwark.

But Mr. Erdogan has had other ideas. To maximize his power at home, he has been tearing up Turkey's relations with the West and courting with Iran, jihadist forces, even the Kremlin -- a dangerous game. Instead of strengthening Turkey, he is making it weaker.

One of the most significant trends in Middle East politics has been the decomposition of large, religiously and ethnically variegated countries into smaller, more homogenous polities, as people demand more say in their own governance. Well-formed republics can decentralize and manage this peacefully. Authoritarian states like Turkey now must commit enormous sums to internal repression -- or they violently crack up.

Erdogan's religious nationalism has exacerbated the country's many fault lines -- between civil democrats and caliphate revivalists, among rival religious brotherhoods, between Alevi and Sunni, and above all, between Turks and Kurds.