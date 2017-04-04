Iran Criticizes Iraqi Kurds for Escalating Tensions With Government

TEHRAN (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized a recent move by Iraqi Kurds to hoist the flags of Kurdistan autonomous region over government buildings in Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk, Tasnim news agency reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's principled position is to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq," said spokesman Bahram Qasemi, calling for the commitment of all parties to the country's constitution and to resolving differences through dialogue and legal means.

"Accordingly, we regard raising any flag (by the Kurds) other than that of the Iraqi flag in Kirkuk is a move which escalates tensions," Qasemi was quoted as saying.

The move can waste the energy of the Iraqi government and undermine the Arab country's anti-terror campaign, he added.

Iraqi lawmakers reportedly passed a bill on Saturday to prohibit hoisting the flag of the Kurdistan autonomous region in Kirkuk, days after the Kirkuk Provincial Council decided to raise the Kurdish flag next to the Iraqi national flag in front of some buildings.