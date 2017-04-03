UN Representative Extends New Year Greetings to Assyrians in Iraq

Baghdad -- On the occasion of the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq (SRSG), Mr. Ján Kubiš, extends his best wishes to the Assyrians, Chaldeans and Syriacs as they celebrate the new year known as Akitu.

"This holiday is another testament of the country's proud, rich heritage and cultural richness," Mr. Kubiš said. "Iraqis all over the country have suffered enormously from terrorism. The atrocities committed by the Daesh terrorists have spared no one. Your ancestors celebrated this ancient holiday to promote the fertility of the land of Mesopotamia that will bear fruit for the whole coming year. We hope the coming year will see the demise of the terrorist Daesh and the strengthening of dialogue and coexistence among Iraq's various communities so that the country can enjoy the peace it truly deserves."