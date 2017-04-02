Iraqi PM Warns Kurds Over Independence in Northern Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, has warned against an independent Kurdistan in northern Iraq, claiming it would only harm the Kurds.

"That is totally objectionable. We are serious about Iraq's territorial integrity," Abadi said in an interview with the Iraqi Kurdistan region's Rudaw media outlet.

"I have asked the Kurdish leaders not to out us or themselves in an embarrassing situation," the Iraqi prime minister said.

"I don't like prolonging the issue of referendum because the result is already obvious. But the question is whether they will act on the results or not?" he said.

"Separation now and in the past has done the Kurds harm because your neighbors do not accept that either," Abadi concluded.