Assyrians in Iraq Celebrate 6767th Year

The Assyrian community in Duhok celebrated the 6767th Babylonian Assyrian New Year on Saturday.

The Akitu festival marks the rebirth of nature in the spring, securing the life and future of the people for the coming year.

Traditionally a twelve-day festival, it begins on the first new moon after the spring equinox and is dedicated to the rebirth of Marduk and his victory when he created the world out of chaos.

In Akitu, the king is reminded of his humility and role as a servant dedicated to caring for his people by being stripped of his regalia and struck in the face by the head priest.

Assyrians marking the day in Duhok expressed their pride and emotion in their ancient traditions.

"I cannot describe my great feelings in a few words," said one attendee of the celebrations in Duhok.

An Assyrian woman dressed in her traditional clothes said, "I am proud to wear my traditional and ancestors' garments today as they show our beautiful and historic symbols."

The Nineveh Plains Protection Units of Assyrian, Chaldean, Syriacs said on twitter that it is their duty to safeguard their ancestor's roots that were established 6767 years ago.

"This holiday is another testament of the country's proud, rich heritage and cultural richness," said the UN's representative to Iraq, Jan Kubis, is a statement extending his greetings to Assyrians, Chaldeans, and Syriacs celebrating on this day.

"Your ancestors celebrated this ancient holiday to promote the fertility of the land of Mesopotamia that will bear fruit for the whole coming year. We hope the coming year will see the demise of the terrorist Daesh and the strengthening of dialogue and coexistence among Iraq's various communities so that the country can enjoy the peace it truly deserves."

Akitu is one of the oldest recorded religious festivals in the world.