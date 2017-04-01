Armenian President Congratulates Assyrian Community on New Year

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of Kha b'Nissan, the President's Office told ARMENPRESS.

“I cordially congratulate the Assyrians of Armenia on the occasion of New Year – Kha b'Nissan.



I wish our Assyrian brothers and sisters happiness and success in this new year. I wish that together with this holiday, which signifies the awaking of nature, the Assyrian community of Armenia, the Armenian-Assyrian centuries-long friendship and our multi-layered cultural relations are also revived. Let this bright spring holiday become a source for new joy and bliss for our Assyrian compatriots.



The Armenian authorities treat with special attention and care problems and needs of all national communities living in Armenia, including the Assyrian community. This course will be maintained and developed in the future as well.

Happy Kha b'Nissan!", reads the letter of the President.