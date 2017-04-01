Syndicated News
Iraqi Parliament Votes Against Flying Kurdish Flag in Kirkuk
BAGHDAD -- Kurdish lawmakers boycotted an Iraqi Parliament session held on Saturday (April 1) in protest of a measure presented against the decision to fly the Kurdistan flag over official buildings in Kirkuk.

During the session the Iraqi Parliament voted against the decision of Kirkuk Provincial Council to raise the Kurdistan Region's flag alongside the Iraqi flag in the province.

"We left the parliament session after tensions erupted over the Kurdistan flag decision," said Kurdish lawmaker in the Iraqi Parliament, Bakhtyar Shawais.

Speaking to NRT, another Kurdish MP Shwan Dawdy said the parliament vote would not affect the Kirkuk council's decision to fly the Kurdish flag alongside the Iraqi flag, as "it is just a measure not a bill."

Kirkuk council members voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday (March 28) in favor of raising the Kurdistan flag over official buildings during a meeting that was boycotted by Turkmen and Arabs.



