Egypt Arrests Christians for Protesting Kidnapping of Christian Girl

13 Coptic Christians were arrested in the city of Qena by the Egyptian police while they were participating in a demonstration to demand the security apparatus to intervene more decisively in the investigation concerning the kidnapping of a Coptic girl. The Coptic teenager, Marina Nashaat, has been missing for three weeks. The protesters -- about a dozen - had mobilized spontaneously, without prior notice to local authorities. But the demonstration did not cause problems of public order, and was carried out peacefully, when the police intervened and arrested 25 young protesters, putting in place a repressive provision which is objectively exaggerated.

The girl's father told the Egyptian media that he has not received a phone call from the security forces since his daughter disappeared.