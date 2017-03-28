45 ISIS Insurgents Killed in Offensive in Syria

According to a statement by the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) neutralized 45 Islamic State militants during renewed firefights along the Khabur River.

On Monday at daybreak, Islamic State forces launched a massive attack on the Kurdish-held village of Azawi in southern Hasakah. SDF fighters reported coming under fire from ISIS tanks and heavy weaponry, but managed to hold their ground and inflict substantial casualties during a six-hour battle.

In addition to killing 45 jihadists, Kurdish militants claimed to have immobilized one ISIS tank, three incoming car bombs and an infantry fighting vehicle. Meanwhile, only two Kurdish fighters were killed according to the YPG statement.

Elsewhere in Syria, 40 recruits signed up to join the YPG at the Martyr Sadiq Academy in Aleppo city after finishing a 50-day training course at the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah districts.

However, the YPG also stressed their forces near Efrin were targeted by renewed Turkish Army shelling at the villages of Maranez, Vila, Qadi, Malikiye, Xelik and Chaqala over the past 48 hours.