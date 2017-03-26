Referendum This Year for Kurdish Independence in Iraq: Barzani

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani says the Kurdistan Region will hold a referendum on independence this year when asked by Trudy Rubin from the American Philly website.

"There will be a referendum this year. No question," noting that "the outcome doesn't mean we will immediately embark but it will show the international community what the population wants," Barzani said.

"We can't go back to the old days," says Barzani, arguing that "Iraq after Mosul is not the same as Iraq before Mosul."

Barzani said "our position is to have a serious dialogue with Baghdad and come to an amicable solution," reiterating that there has been "no progress at all" in meetings between the top Kurdish and Iraqi officials, when asked about succession.

"If the Americans want a united Iraq, in practical terms it doesn't exist anymore," adding that "if they want stability, they have to deal with the core issue of Kurdistan."