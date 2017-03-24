ISIS Denies That Kurdish-led Forces Captured Dam in Syria

ISIS has denied that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured Tabqa Dam in a statement released by Amaq Agency.

It was first reported that the SDF captured Tabqa Dam from ISIS after a spectacular attack that saw the fighters launch the multi-pronged attack behind ISIS frontlines, resulting in them capturing Tabqa Dam.

"The Coalition supported this offensive with air movement and logistical support, precision airstrikes, Apache helicopters in close air support, Marine artillery, and special operations advice and assistance to SDF leadership," the US-led coalition said in a statement.

ISIS however has denied the reports by the SDF and the US-led coalition, and claim to still control Tabqa Dam.

The ISIS statement emphasized that they foiled the US-led operation of attempting to land helicopters full of SDF fighters.