U.S. Supports Daring Raid in Syria Against ISIS

WASHINGTON -- The U.S.-led coalition flew a contingent of Syrian opposition forces behind enemy lines in a daring raid to cut off the Islamic State's remaining supply line to the militants' de facto capital of Raqqa, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

The operation to seize Tabqah dam was backed by some of the most extensive coalition support yet for the U.S.-backed local forces battling the Islamic State in Syria.

The coalition flew the forces into position and provided fire support from Apache attack helicopters and Marine Corps artillery, said Col. Joe Scrocca, a U.S. military spokesman. Special Forces troops are providing advice and support to the local Syrian forces.

The coalition also conducted more than 300 airstrikes around Tabqah and Raqqa in the past four months, the military said in a statement.

The strikes have killed hundreds of enemy fighters and destroyed more than 200 fortifications and more than 50 militant vehicles, according to the statement.

The operation is being carried out by the Syrian Democratic Forces with the aim of seizing the dam and other military objectives in the area southwest of Raqqa. The opposition forces have already been pressing into Raqqa from the north and east.

"This is an operation that is going to take weeks," Scrocca said. "This fight is going on right now."

A successful operation west of Raqqa will complete the city's isolation, a critical step before the final push to drive militants out of the city.

The offensive comes as the White House is weighing a proposal to increase support for Syrian fighters.

Currently, the U.S. military only provides weapons and ammunition to the Syrian Arab Coalition, which is within the Syrian Democratic Forces. The United States does not provide weapons and ammunition to the Kurdish forces, who make up a significant portion of the SDF.

Turkey, a key U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State, views the Kurds in Syria as a terrorist group and says they are linked to Kurdish separatists inside Turkey.

Sen. John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday that the White House is considering a plan to partner more closely with the Kurds in the offensive to retake Raqqa.

He said the offensive would be slower without Kurdish involvement. But any move to more closely align with the Kurds risks antagonizing Turkey, which could respond by limiting the use of Incirlik, a base in Turkey that is being used to support U.S.air operations against the Islamic State.

"The conundrum is that if we don't use the Kurds, it takes a lot longer," McCain said, referring to the Raqqa offensive.