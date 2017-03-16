Kurdish Police Close Assyrian Opposition Group's Headquarters in Syria

BEIRUT -- Kurdish police (Asayish) reportedly closed the headquarters of the Assyrian Democratic Organization (ADO) on Thursday night, forcing all the members inside to leave the premises.

According to local reports, the Asayish repeatedly threatened to close the ADO's headquarters today before the finally stormed the site inside Hasakah City's Al-Malikiyah District.

No reasons was cited by the Asayish for closing the site; however, long-standing rivalries likely played a factor in this latest move.

The ADO is an Assyrian group that is a part of the Syrian Opposition; they have clashed politically with both the Syrian Government and Kurdish-led Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the past.