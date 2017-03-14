Five Kurdish Militants Killed Fighting ISIS in Northern Syria

Five militiamen from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were reported killed during battles against the Islamic State in northern Syria.

According to informed source, four of them were killed during clashes with the terror organization near Raqqa; one near al-Derbasiyah on the Syrian-Turkish borders.

All of the slain militants are of Turkish origins fighting originally for the anti-Turkish government Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a left-wing organization that keeps financing and arming the YPG.

Several foreign fighters volunteering with Kurdish groups such as the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed fighting in both Syria and Iraq.