Kurdish Forces Advance Within 20km of Raqqa's Eastern Gates
By Leith Fadel
Posted 2017-03-09 19:11 GMT
The Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) continued their swift advance through eastern Al-Raqqa on Thursday, targeting the town of Al-Kayjla some 20km east of the provincial capital.
Backed by U.S. Coalition airstrikes, the Kurdish forces eventually liberated Al-Kayjla after a short battle with the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization this morning.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Democratic Forces are within 20km of Raqqa City's eastern gates, leaving the Islamic State in poor position to defend their Syrian stronghold.
