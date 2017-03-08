Syndicated News
Iraqi PM Vows to Keep Attacking ISIS in Syria
By Leith Fadel
Al-Masdar News
Posted 2017-03-08 21:08 GMT

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-'Abadi told journalists on Wednesday that his armed forces will continue to strike the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization inside Syria and neighboring countries, if given approval.

"I respect the sovereignty of states and I have secured the approval of Syria to strike positions (inside Syria)," 'Abadi stated, as quoted by Reuters News Agency.

The Iraqi Air Force launched airstrikes for the first time inside Syria on February 24th; they would specifically target the terrorist group's positions at the border-city of Albukamal.

"I will not hesitate to strike the positions of terrorists in the neighboring countries -- we will keep on fighting them," the Iraqi PM concluded.

