Iraqi Forces Retake Turkish Consulate in Mosul

The Iraqi army recaptured the Turkish consulate general in Mosul more than two years after it fell to ISIS as the group overran Iraq's second largest city, Iraqi forces told Rudaw on Tuesday morning.

The consulate is located at Dur Al-Dhubat Caddesi next to Al-Shekban Mosque in western Mosul. It is between al-Tayyaran district, recaptured on Feb 26, and the fourth bridge of Mosul that came under the control of the Iraqi forces this week.

When ISIS captured Mosul in June 2014 it seized the Turkish consulate, holding 46 Turks and three Iraqis, hostage. All the hostages were released in September 2014.

American-led coalition warplanes bombed ISIS positions at the consulate in Mosul with Ankara's consent in April 2016.

"High-level Daesh terrorists reportedly were present in the compound which was destroyed by coalition warplanes at 3 am on April 4," a release from the Turkish foreign ministry stated. "Turkey approved this operation at all stages, from preparation to execution. Our country continues to combat Daesh activities in cooperation with the international anti-ISIS coalition."