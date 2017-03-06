Turkish Minister Slams European Report on Constitution

The Turkish justice minister blasted Monday a European report on the upcoming referendum on constitutional change.

"The meaning of the preparation of this report [by the Venice Commission] and its presentation to the Council of Europe is to affect the referendum process in Turkey, to encourage people to say 'no' in the referendum," Bekir Bozdag told Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish minister added that if the Venice Commission wanted to advise Turkey and provide a positive contribution to the constitutional plan, it should have done so while these changes were being discussed in parliament.

Various recent reports by European Union and Council of Europe institutions have harshly criticized Turkey over measures taken by the government in the wake of last year's deadly coup attempt. The bloc has called on Turkey to "observe the highest standards in respecting the rule of law and fundamental rights".

A delegation from the Venice Commission of Council of Europe visited Turkey last month to speak with Turkish officials about the plans for constitution changes that would give wide-ranging executive powers to the president.

Noting that although the report was confidential, it was leaked to the German media, Bozdag described the situation as "unethical" and "unacceptable".

"I wish commission members would not have bothered to come to Turkey to do this work," Bozdag said, adding the text prepared by the commission almost matches one devised by the opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP.

"It is not objective, certainly not a fair report," the Turkish minister added.

The Venice Commission comprises of constitutional experts and advises the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a member. The Council of Europe aims to promote democratic values.

Last week, Bozdag had called on European observers to be "fair, objective and unbiased," when writing and issuing reports on Turkey.

On April 16, Turkey votes on the constitutional changes in a referendum.

Reporting by Kemal Karadag:Writing by Handan Kazanci.