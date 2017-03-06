Kurdish-led Forces Continue Rapid Progress in Rural Raqqa Against ISIS

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have continued their rapid progress against ISIS in the eastern countryside of Raqqa by capturing six villages and killing 32 of the terrorists on Sunday.

The villages captured by the SDF were of al-Hamish, Safar, Heshuhal Munasra, Rida, Bir Husen and Abu Rafiya.

"The SDF today captured six villages in an area measuring approximately 19 square kilometres east Raqqa," an SDF spokesman told ARA News.

"At least 32 ISIS terrorists were killed by SDF fire today," SDF officer Rebaz Omar told ARA News.

"The terror group started to collapse in Raqqa amid rapid advance by our troops with support from the US-led coalition," the official said.