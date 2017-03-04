Kurds Will Not Give Any Part of Iraq Recaptured From ISIS to Baghdad

Lieutenant General Jamal Mohamed, the Chief of Staff of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, said that the Peshmerga will not withdraw from any areas they conquered from ISIS and hand it over to the Iraqi government.

"Peshmerga forces will not withdraw from the areas that they liberated before October 10, 2016," Mohamed said in a press statement on Thursday.

"Peshmerga sacrificed nearly 2,000 martyrs and 12,000 casualties in the war against ISIS. The withdrawal of Peshmerga from these areas is not negotiable," Mohamed said.

Mohamed also pointed out to the importance of preparing new agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, after liberating Mosul, on the situation of the city that includes more than 300,000 Kurdish persons, IraqiNews reported.