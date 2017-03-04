Turkish President Lashes Out At Germany Amid Latest Row

ISTANBUL (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday waded into the latest spat with Germany, saying Berlin has to be judged for helping and acting as an accessory to terrorism.

"Hundreds of terrorists are currently in Germany terrorizing," Erdogan was quoted as saying in a meeting in Istanbul. "And we are going to reveal all."

He criticized Germany for allowing Cemil Bayik, a leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party outlawed by Ankara, to speak freely but prevent the Turkish justice minister to address Turks living in Germany, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Minister Bekir Bozdag was scheduled to speak at a rally in the southern German town of Gaggenau to call for Turkish voters to vote yes in the upcoming referendum slated for April 16 over whether to adopt a presidential system in Turkey.

The authorities in Gaggenau canceled the rally on Thursday, citing a lack of space, prompting strong reactions from Ankara.

The German city of Cologne has also turned down a speech request by Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

Ankara-Berlin ties have hit an all-time low over not a few happenings, including Germany's repeated rebuke of Turkey's ongoing clampdown on the press and others in the wake of a coup attempt in July last year and Turkey's arrest on Monday of a German journalist charged with propaganda in support of a terrorist organization and inciting public violence.