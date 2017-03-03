Yazidis Flee Fighting Between Rival Kurdish Factions

Hundreds of Syrian Kurdish Peshmerga fighters attacked the Yazidi town, Khanasor, on Friday in an attempt to overpower the regional influence of the PKK.

Peshmerga Rojava forces loyal to the Kurdish government in Erbil attacked Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) at around 6:30am Iraqi time [0330 GMT] in the region north of Sinjar, Iraq.

In response to the attack, Iraqi majority-Shia militia forces (PMU), aligned with Baghdad, announced they would deploy to protect the local Yazidi population.

"Iraqi PMU will now consider new operations to remove all illegal KDP and ISIS sieges on the Yazidi people in Sinjar," the PMU announced on Twitter.

In scenes resembling the 2014 invasion of Yazidi areas by Islamic State, which proceeded to carry out a genocide on Yazidis, hundreds of families reportedly fled the fighting.

The fighting erupted after the Peshmerga Rojava forces moved into areas controlled by the YBS, a militia which receives support, training and backing from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The YBS were formed after the PKK removed Islamic State from the Sinjar region and established a defensive force with the local Yazidi population.

The PKK has been locked in a decades-long conflict with the Turkish state, which also indirectly supports the Peshmerga Rojava through the regional Kurdish government in Erbil.

Erbil is looking to increase its influence over the Sinjar region and repel the local PKK presence, said Matthew Barber, an American expert on the local Yazidi population.