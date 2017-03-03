Maronite Patriarch Rai Meets Sisi in Cairo

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai Thursday held talks with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.

The meeting comes as part of Rai's visit to Egypt, where he attended a conference that gathered top Muslim and Christian clerics from the Middle East.

The Lebanese patriarch later held a meeting with Coptic Pope Tawadros II.

The two-day conference on promoting co-existence, titled "Freedom and Citizenship," was hosted by Al-Azhar, one of the leading Sunni Muslim authorities based in Cairo.

Lebanon's Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian and Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan were among the participants.

The conference was also attended by Coptic Pope Tawadros II as a show of unity among the country's Muslims and Christians.

Hundreds of Christians have fled the northern part of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in recent days following a string of deadly attacks and threats from a Daesh (ISIS) affiliate.

Amnesty International Wednesday accused the government of failing to protect Christians.