Kurdish-led Forces Have Captured Over 60 Syrian Villages From ISIS

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Tuesday that dozens of villages were liberated from Islamic State's (ISIS) militants in eastern Syria over the past few days, ARA News reported.

Backed by an air cover form the US-led coalition, SDF troops expelled ISIS extremists from at least 60 villages in Syria's eastern governorates of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the ARA News report continued.

"Our forces have recently conducted a series of strategic attacks against ISIS strongholds in the countrysides of Dier ez-Zor and Raqqa, leading to the liberation of more than 60 villages," an SDF spokesman told ARA News.

"We attacked ISIS headquarters in the area from several axis, killing and wounding dozens of ISIS jihadists," he said.