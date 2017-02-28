Turkey Strikes PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

AVASIN-BASYAN, NORTHERN IRAQ (Reuters) -- Turkish warplanes destroyed five Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant targets in Avasin-Basyan area of northern Iraq on Monday, Turkish military said in a written statement.

PKK militants, who have fought a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, have camps in the mountains of northern Iraq, where they have been regularly hit by Turkish warplanes after a two-year ceasefire collapsed in July 2015.

More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK began its insurgency in 1984.

The PKK, which Turkey has blamed for multiple deadly bomb attacks in cities over the last year, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.