Kurds Detaining Men Escaping Fights Between Iraqi Forces and ISIS

Kurdistan authorities are detaining men and boys fleeing battles between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, even after security vetting proves them clean, IraqiNews quoted Human Rights Watch (HRW) as claiming.

"The KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) forces have detained over 900 displaced men and boys from five camps and the urban area of Erbil", according to a report releases by HRW on Sunday. "Detainees were held for up to four months without any communication with or update for their families," it added.

"Displaced families told us they had trusted the security screening process and assumed their loved ones would be back within a day or two," said Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

"Now, months later, some of those same families are telling us that they would rather have stayed in Mosul and risked dying in an airstrike than to have their husband or son disappear," Fakih continued.