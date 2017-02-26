Egyptian President Orders Help for Displaced Christian Copts

Egyptian President Abdel-Fatteh Al-Sissi has ordered his government to expedite the resettlement of Christians fleeing their homes in the northern Sinai Peninsula after an attack by the Islamic State left sevenl Christians dead between January 30 and February 20. As is the calling card of ISIS, five of the seven were shot while one was beheaded and one burned alive. The Christian Copt community, which numbers only ten percent of the population -- about 9 million -- is often abused by the majority Muslims. ISIS boasted responsibility for killing 28 with a suicide bomb in a chapel adjoining the seat of the Coptic Papacy in December 2016.