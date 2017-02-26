Turkish Police Detain Kurdish Mayor

A group of poliçe officers in plain clothes detained Mehmet Aydın, the mayor of Mardin's Savur district from the pro--Kurdish Democratic Regions Party (DBP), and then hung a Turkish flag on the facade of the municipal building.

Police teams reportedly conducted a search at the municipal building on Friday and seized some documents. Media reports stated that police simultaneously raided Aydın's house.

Detention warrants were also issued for 5 others as part of the same investigation.

Turkey's Interior Ministry appointed trustees to many municipalities in Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions, replacing democratically elected pro-Kurdish mayors with government-appointed figures.

On Feb 25, 2016, trustees have been appointed to Savur municipalities governed by the DBP, the state-run Anadolu Agency and Doğan News Agency reported.