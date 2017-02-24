Egypt's Christians Face More Threats From ISIS

Wilayat Sinai, a terror group in Egypt affiliated with the Islamic State, has called Christians its "favorite prey" and warned believers to prepare for more attacks, such as the suicide bombing of a Coptic church in Cairo in December that killed nearly 30 people.

The Associated Press reported that the radical group released a 20-minute long video with footage of Egypt's Coptic Christian Pope, Christian businessmen, judges and priests in which the radicals call Egyptian Christians, a minority in the country, their favorite prey.

"God gave orders to kill every infidel," one of the militants in the video says, referring to Christians and all who do not follow IS' extremist teachings.