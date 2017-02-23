Turkey Opposed to Syria Safe Zones for Refugees

President Trump's vision of "safe zones" for refugees fleeing the brutal violence of Syria's civil war is running into opposition from a key ally, Turkey, which is warning that the U.S.-protected areas will become havens for Kurdish militant movements that have long battled Ankara. The dispute widens deep-seated resentments between two key allies that the U.S. is relying on in the final battle to defeat the Islamic State in Syria.

The Turks warn that Syrian President Bashar Assad, a longtime adversary, is poised to exploit the zones as a way to increase political and military tensions inside Turkey.

Mr. Trump and his top aides have talked repeatedly about the safe zones idea, both as a humanitarian measure and as a way to prevent Syrians from seeking refuge in Europe and the U.S. As recently as his Florida campaign rally over the weekend, Mr. Trump talked up the idea and said he would get the oil-rich Persian Gulf states to pay for them.

During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, also promoted the idea of safe zones. President Obama consistently rejected them, fearing they would draw the U.S. military deeper into Syria's civil war, that they might spark accidental military confrontations and that players in the conflict could use them for their own purposes. That, Turkish officials told The Washington Times, is just what may soon happen.

Pulling from the playbook of his late father, Hafez Assad, who backed Syrian Kurdish militants against Turkey during the 1990s, Mr. Assad has signaled that he intends to use the Kurdish-controlled areas as incubators for a wave of resistance -- all while U.S. and coalition air power provide cover.

The situation is increasing unease in Ankara, according to a senior Turkish diplomatic source, who said the Assad regime and the Kurds may appear to be at odds with each other, while actually coordinating against the common enemy of Turkey.