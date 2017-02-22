Christian Father Shot Dead and His Son Burned Alive in Egypt

A Christian father and his son have been murdered in an Egyptian ISIS hotbed just days after the group vowed Christians were its favourite prey.

The two Coptic Christians were found murdered Wednesday in Egypt's North Sinai, a stronghold of the terror group.

They said the son was found having apparently been burnt alive while the father, a man in his 60s, had shot multiple times.

Their bodies were discovered at dawn behind a school in the provincial capital of El-Arish.

The Islamic State group, which has mostly targeted Egypt's security forces since the army overthrew Egypt's Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, warned on Sunday it would set its sights on the country's Christian minority.

In a video released this week by the terror group, a narrator encouraged jihadis to terrorise and kill Christians across the country, according to Almasdar News.

It was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday under the title Kill The Kuffar, but it has subsequently been deleted.

Christians make up around 11 percent of the Egyptian population and nearly all of them are Coptic.

They have become increasingly vulnerable to ISIS attacks.

On December 11, the jihadists claimed a suicide bombing during a service in a Coptic church in Cairo killing 29 people.

Masked assailants on a motorbike on February 12 gunned down a Coptic vet at the wheel of his car also in El-Arish, where gunmen killed a 35-year Christian civil servant at the end of January.