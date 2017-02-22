Canada to Give Asylum to 1,200 Primarily Yazidi Refugees

The Canadian Press

Some 1,200 people considered to be among the most vulnerable refugees in the world are to be housed in Canada by the end of this year, the Trudeau government announced Tuesday - a move praised by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel as a message to the world that the persecuted Yazidi population needs to be a greater priority for safe-haven countries.

Nearly 400 Yazidi refugees and other survivors of Islamist extremists have already been accepted over the last four months, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said in announcing the initiative, which is expected to cost $28 million.

But unlike the thousands of refugees fleeing violence in Syria who were greeted by flashing cameras and intense public exposure, the Yazidis have been entering the country with no fanfare. That won't change, say government officials who are protecting the identity of the asylum seekers because of just how vulnerable they are.

"Some of these women haven't even told their own families about what they experienced" at the hands of their persecutors, associate deputy immigration minister Dawn Edlund told a news conference alongside Hussen.

Others are worried that, should their identities be revealed, the family members and friends they've left behind will face retribution, she said.

Hussen wouldn't detail the experiences the Yazidis have endured, encouraging reporters to instead seek out the information from United Nations reports that have chronicled their fate at the hands of extremists bent on genocide.

But Rempel, who commended the Liberals for taking in the Yazidis after her own previous Conservative government failed to act, said she's been shocked by the stories she's heard and amazed by the resilience of the survivors of rape, torture and other unspeakable atrocities.

"The reality is that if the international community doesn't wake up to the plight of these people, they will be wiped off the face of the earth," Rempel said.

"And that's why it's so important to look at resettlement of these people as only one very small piece of the broader puzzle."

In addition to 1,200 government-assisted refugees, the government says it also intends to facilitate private sponsorships of Yazidi refugees.

The announcement came four months after the House of Commons unanimously supported a Conservative motion that called on the government to provide asylum to an unspecified number of Yazidi women and girls.