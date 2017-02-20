What Future Do Christians Have in the Middle East?

His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II participated in the discussion panel entitled "Aleppo, Mosul and Beyond: What Future do Christians have in the Middle East?" at the Munich Security Conference.

His Eminence Mor Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf, Archbishop of Mosul, Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region was also present in the discussion panel.

The panel was sponsored by the Hanns Seidel Foundation and the discussions were moderated by the German Ambassador to Luxembourg Dr. Heinrich Kreft.

His Holiness spoke about the different experiences that our people had in our homeland in Iraq and Syria, resulting in the migration of many. He spoke about the current situation as well as the relief efforts that the Church is doing to encourage the faithful to remain in the homeland.

His Holiness also spoke about the diverse projects implemented by the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch with the help of St. Ephrem Patriarchal Development Committee (EPDC) and through the support of many international organizations and foundations.

His Holiness gave suggestions to help the Christians remain in their homeland and survive the genocide that aimed at forcing our people to migrate.