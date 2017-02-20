Syrian Army Takes Control of Western Mountains Overlooking Lebanon

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now in control of the Western Mountains that overlook Lebanon after the jihadist rebels in Serghaya officially conceded the town to the government.

Also known as "Jabal Al-Zabadani," the Western Mountains were constantly infiltrated by the jihadist rebels that were entering Syria from the Beqa'a Governorate of Lebanon.

While the towns of Al-Zabadani and Madaya remain under militant control, the border-crossings that were entry points for groups like Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) are now under the government's control.

North of the Western Mountains sits the Qalamoun Mountains; this mountain-chain is not yet fully under the control of the Syrian Arab Army, despite repeated attempts to force the jihadist rebels to surrender the area.

In order to fully seal the Lebanese border, they will need to secure the Jaroud Rankous and Jaroud Qarah crossings from the jihadist rebels and Islamic State terrorists.