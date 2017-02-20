Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdish PKK in Iraq

Turkish war planes illegally operating in Iraq have targeted Kurdistan Worker Party (PKK) positions.

At least 34 fighters of the PKK, in which Ankara recognizes as a terrorist group, were killed in two separate strikes on Monday.

The first strike took place shortly after midnight, with the second shortly after noon. They both targeted the Zap region of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

The militant group which primarily operates in Turkey and seeks autonomy, has been engaging the Turkish military in a low intensity conflict, for more than three decades, resulting in the death of more than 40,000 people.