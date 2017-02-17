Islamic State Closes All Sharia Courts in Western Mosul

A local source in Nineveh Province declared that the Islamic State group closed the so-called Sharia Courts in western Mosul, Alsumaria News reported on Thursday.

The source said, "The Islamic State closed the remaining Sharia Courts in western Mosul, and started to evacuate its alternative headquarters immediately."

"The authority of Sharia Courts was transferred to the field's Emirs, with the approaching offensive in western Mosul," the source added on condition of anonymity.

Islamic State's Sharia Court is a very important entity in the group, and has many authorities including arrest warrants.