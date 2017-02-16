Nato Suspends Its Operations in Syria

On 15 February, the Alliance's Ministers of Defense assembled at the Nato headquarters in Brussels, in the presence of General James Mattis, Secretary of Defence in the Trump administration.

At this meeting the ministers decided to establish a South Hub and gave it the mandate of controlling Africa and the Middle East. It was also resolved to suspend spying flights in Syria.

Right from the start of the war launched by Washington, London and Paris against Syria, Nato has been responsible for the surveillance of the battlefield through its AWACS and its members' satellites. The intelligence gathered was immediately filtered and some was transmitted to jihadist groups, thus allowing them escape the Syrian Arab Army.

On withdrawing its AWACS, the Organization made it clear that it is not taking a position in the conflict, which currently pits against one and other the Kurds, among others.