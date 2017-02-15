NATO Rules Out Military Operations in Syria

The North American Treaty Organization (NATO) has ruled out military operations against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

With its largest member, the United States (U.S.), currently conducting field operations alongside the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) and "People's Protection Units" (YPG) in northern Syria, rumors surfaced about possible NATO participation.

However, the NATO Secretary General believes there is no need for his organization's participation in this six year long conflict.