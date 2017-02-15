Turkish Army Uses ISIS As an Excuse to Attack Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria

The Turkish Army and their rebel associates have recently intensified their attacks against the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) in northern Syria, despite the fact they are nowhere near the front-lines with the Islamic State (ISIS).

Turkish-backed rebels boasted on their social media accounts, Tuesday, about targeting the Kurdish forces in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The constant harassment of the Kurdish forces is part of the Turkish Army's plan in Syria, as their battle with the Islamic State is just a facade that is hiding their true intentions.

Fearful of a PKK (outlawed Kurdish group in Turkey) safe-haven in northern Syria, the Turkish Army has shifted their attention to the YPG and SDF controlled towns in the Al-Raqqa, Aleppo, and Al-Hasakah governorates.

While no major clashes have begun yet, the Turkish Army and their rebel allies have recently stated they plan on continuing their military operations until they seize Raqqa City.

This presents a problem because the SDF is currently involved in a heated battle against the Islamic State forces in the western countryside of Al-Raqqa.

Should the Turkish Armed Forces choose to launch this Al-Raqqa offensive, they will no doubt run into the SDF and YPG units that are surrounding the provincial capital.