Bill to Expedite Visa Processing for Christians and Yazidis

U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester Hills, has co-sponsored a House bill that would expedite refugee visa processing.

House Resolution-565, the "Save Christians from Genocide Act", states that Christian and Yazidi citizens of some Middle Eastern countries or those of last residence, should be granted expedited refugee visa processing by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security due to humanitarian concerns.

"The bill would declare these two minority groups as targets of genocide in Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Iran, and Libya," said a spokesperson for Rep. Bishop. "ISIS has risen to power and is engaged in genocide against those they deem unworthy -- including Christians and Yazidis. It would also create an expedited processing of immigrant and refugee visas for these individuals."

The spokesperson said they wouldn't go through a different vetting process but that there would be "added emphasis on the screening and admission of Christian and Yazidi genocide targets."

Rep. Bishop said the need to help these people is "urgent."

"The rise and wrath of ISIS is very real, and we must urgently act to help those who have become targets because of their faith," said Bishop. While the screening process will not change, House Resolution 565 is a step in the right direction because expedited review of these individuals can save their lives. I've discussed this issue with the Chaldean community in recent weeks, and I am hopeful we can make a difference with this legislation."

The bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California on Feb 13, and was referred to the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security for review.

The key points of the bill:

• To recognize that Christians and Yazidis in Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Iran, and Libya are targets of genocide, and to provide for the expedited processing of immigrant and refugee visas for such individuals, and for other purposes

• recognizes that such targets of genocide, who are seeking admission to the United States as immigrants or refugees, should be given priority and expedited processing by the Department of Homeland Security

• called the "Save Christians from Genocide Act"

"This should not have any effect on President Trump's Executive Order, it simply puts individuals escaping genocide at the front of the line for screening," said Rep. Bishop's spokesperson.

• members of the Christian or Yazidi community who are;

• citizens or nationals of Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Iran, or Libya, or in the case of an alien having no nationality, whose country of last habitual residence was Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Iran, or Libya who are;

• seeking admission to the United States as a refuge