IOM Publishes Iraq Community Stabilization Handbook

The IOM Iraq Community Stabilization Handbook presents a careful look at 15 governorates and the specific case of 51 communities across Iraq.

More than 3 million Iraqis are currently displaced by the crisis, which began in January 2014. The presence of displaced persons places additional pressure on public services, including health, education and infrastructure in host communities. The displacement and the affects of the conflict cause hardship for communities and individuals, who must cope with uncertain economic and social conditions.

This collection of governorate and community profiles aims to contribute to the body of knowledge available to humanitarian partners, government representatives and academics, to better understand the situation of these communities.

The governorate profiles present data gathered from informed academic and non-academic sources for an overview, including demographics, displacement trends, security, socio-economic conditions and public services.

The community profiles provide more specific information, after careful data gathering by IOM staff, and a closer look at conditions, including population breakdown, resources, vulnerabilities, key economic sectors, infrastructure (electricity, water and sanitation, waste collection, schools, health care) and economic activity.

The full handbook (308 pages) can be downloaded here.